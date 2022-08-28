Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

