Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after buying an additional 750,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after buying an additional 466,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $128.80 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

