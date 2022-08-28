Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 887 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $167.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,306 shares of company stock worth $12,823,312 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

