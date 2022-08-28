Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 697 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 114,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

BSIG stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.56. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

