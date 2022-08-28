Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 481 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,535,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,691,000 after buying an additional 234,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM opened at $29.60 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.