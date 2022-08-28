Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 167 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,009,495.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,004,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,578,694. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS stock opened at $336.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.