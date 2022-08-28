Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 872 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Veritiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Veritiv by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:VRTV opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

