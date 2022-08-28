Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 664 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 217.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,103 shares of company stock valued at $86,567,631. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

