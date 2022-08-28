Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.37 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $28.37 million and $1.83 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $41.69 or 0.00208110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,727 coins and its circulating supply is 680,602 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

