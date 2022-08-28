Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,241.50.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $21.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 123. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.