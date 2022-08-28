Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives $597.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $630.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a report on Friday.

Harbour Energy Trading Up 13.8 %

HBRIY opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

