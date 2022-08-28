Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.
NYSE HBI opened at $9.04 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CL King cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
