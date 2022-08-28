Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

NYSE HBI opened at $9.04 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CL King cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

