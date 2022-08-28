Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $1.89 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.8 %

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

