Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 935 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.20.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

