Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 112,193 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 112,193 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LUV opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

