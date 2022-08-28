Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 263.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $215.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.45 and a 200-day moving average of $205.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.