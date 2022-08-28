Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 296 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 148,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $280.33 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.09. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

