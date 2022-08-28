Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,141,000 after acquiring an additional 241,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,358,000 after acquiring an additional 92,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,960,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,905,000 after acquiring an additional 154,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,835 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.