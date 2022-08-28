Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $85.33 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

