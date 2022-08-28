Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

