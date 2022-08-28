Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,018,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,263 shares of company stock worth $10,667,236. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

