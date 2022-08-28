Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $566.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.81. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.