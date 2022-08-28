Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 774 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

