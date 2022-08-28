Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 3,516 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,739,000 after buying an additional 68,969 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after buying an additional 634,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,412,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.