Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 11,653 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Corning by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.64 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

