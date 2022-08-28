Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Guided Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GTHP remained flat at $0.57 on Friday. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Guided Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.78.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
