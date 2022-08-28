Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Guided Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GTHP remained flat at $0.57 on Friday. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Guided Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.78.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

