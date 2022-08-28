GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.80. GSI Technology has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

