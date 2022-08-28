Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

