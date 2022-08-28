Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0555 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $60,949.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.57 or 0.07408424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00161566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00276423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.82 or 0.00731109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00587786 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.