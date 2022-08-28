Grimm Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, Grimm has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $15,912.89 and approximately $33.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00059067 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.