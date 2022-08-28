Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0022 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $758,188.09 and $15.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.