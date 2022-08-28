Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0022 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $758,188.09 and $15.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00832530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Gravity Finance
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.
Buying and Selling Gravity Finance
