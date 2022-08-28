Governor DAO (GDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $481,812.89

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $481,812.89 and approximately $13,149.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00829261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

