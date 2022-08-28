Gondola Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,394.00 (GDL)

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Gondola Finance has a total market capitalization of $10,585.12 and approximately $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gondola Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gondola Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 385,917.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.45 or 0.09954625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00128951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032407 BTC.

About Gondola Finance

GDL is a coin. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin.

Gondola Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gondola Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gondola Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

