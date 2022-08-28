Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 150.0% in August

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GER. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GER traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

