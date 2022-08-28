Goldcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,589.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,589.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00276067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

