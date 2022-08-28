Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 271.1% in August

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 271.1% from the July 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HERO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.88. 16,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,337. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,491,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 119,411 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 178,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 65,620 shares during the period.

