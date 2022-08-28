Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,293 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

AIQ traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,745. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.056 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.