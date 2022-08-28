Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Up 151.8% in August

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 151.8% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

GBBK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 20,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,928. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $984,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,203,000.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.