Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the July 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

GLNCY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,277. Glencore has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

