Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

GILD stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

