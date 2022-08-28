Gifford Fong Associates Sells 100,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Gifford Fong Associates reduced its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. United States Steel accounts for about 1.0% of Gifford Fong Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gifford Fong Associates owned 0.05% of United States Steel worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,173,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,648,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 572.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,521 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,599,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,086,000 after acquiring an additional 573,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. 10,252,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,502,662. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

