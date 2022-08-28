Gemini Dollar Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $313.31 million and approximately $653,866.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004046 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083271 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 317,948,964 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

