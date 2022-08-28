GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura downgraded GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.97.
GDS Trading Up 0.2 %
GDS stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
