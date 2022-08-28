GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura downgraded GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Trading Up 0.2 %

GDS stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after buying an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,951,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after buying an additional 658,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.