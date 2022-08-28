GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01.

GCM Mining Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of TPRFF stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. GCM Mining has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPRFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About GCM Mining

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

