GazeTV 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One GazeTV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $1.37 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00827702 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GazeTV Profile
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
GazeTV Coin Trading
