Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 691,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after buying an additional 677,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.