Gamehost Inc. (GH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Gamehost stock opened at C$8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$185.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Gamehost has a 12 month low of C$6.63 and a 12 month high of C$9.57.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gamehost will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

