GAMB Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $28,248.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

