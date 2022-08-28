Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,046,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fuse Science Trading Up 20.4 %
DROP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 519,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,405. Fuse Science has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Fuse Science
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuse Science (DROP)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.