Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aug 28th, 2022

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROPGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,046,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fuse Science Trading Up 20.4 %

DROP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 519,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,405. Fuse Science has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Fuse Science

(Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

Featured Stories

