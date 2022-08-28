Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the July 31st total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BHAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 3,399,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,505. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

